UK's Lynn Bowden Named SEC Player Of The Week

Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. made quite a splash at quarterback for the Wildcats as they got their first SEC win of 2019. It impressed the voters so much that he won the conference co-offensive player of the week award. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow also got recognized by the SEC on Monday.

The stats and circumstances for Bowden were pretty remarkable in that win over Arkansas. He was making his first start at quarterback and accounted for 274 total yards and all three touchdowns. He ran for 196 yards which is the second-most rushing yards for a UK qb in school history.

Kentucky is now 3-3 overall and 1-3 in SEC play as they travel to #10 Georgia this Saturday.