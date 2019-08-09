Boyd County Trying To Regain Roar In '19

High school football kicks off in just two weeks in the state of Kentucky and one team is looking to reverse a losing trend. The Boyd County Lions have had a difficult last 5 years where they have a record of 12-39. One of the toughest seasons was in 2017 where they went 0-10.

The program got a spark last winter when the program hired Evan Ferguson as their 4th head coach since 2012. Ferguson was very successful across the river in Coal Grove, Ohio where they were a constant in the post-season.

Their first game is in two weeks when they play South Laurel at Montgomery County. It kicks off at 5:30. See what aired on WSAZ Newschannel 3 at 11 by clicking the link.