There's nothing that can slow 9 year old Brady Blake down, not even spina bifida.

The St. Joseph's grade school 3rd grader has decided to play basketball despite his condition.

Brady is the inspiration for the Brady Steps Foundation, which raises money to help families who have children with spina bifida with costs they may incur for treatment and medical equipment.

So far the foundation has raised more than $200,000 dollars since its inception.