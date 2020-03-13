Brandon Knapper Leaving WVU

Former South Charleston star Brandon Knapper is now a former WVU Mountaineer. As first reported by Verbal Commits via Twitter, Brandon Knapper has entered the transfer portal. During his sophomore year, he averaged 2.6 points per game and in his freshman season, he scored almost doubled that. His best outing was a 25 point performance in a win over Oklahoma.

Knapper played sparingly the latter part of the 2019-2020 season and went scoreless the final 8 games of the year. The last time he scored double figures for WVU was January 11th when he scored 10.