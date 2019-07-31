Bridgeport Golfer Leads At The Greenbrier

Woody Woodward of Bridgeport wouldn’t let an hour weather delay this afternoon stand in his way to the top of the leaderboard at the 100th West Virginia Amateur which is once again presented by Mercedes Benz. Round 2 was contested on the renovated Meadows course for just the 2nd year, and this year the final round on Friday will be played on Meadows.

Woodward began the day three strokes behind day one leader Chris Williams of Scott Depot, and after 2 bogeys in his first three holes it didn’t look great but Woodward absolutely turned it on by making 2 birdies and an eagle at the par 5 8th holes to shoot 2 under on the front nine and followed that up with a one under par back nine including lengthy clutch par saves at the 15th and 18th holes to hold a 2 stroke lead over Noah Mullens of Milton, and those two were paired for rounds 1 and 2 and will find each other in the final grouping tomorrow morning on the Old White TPC.

Phillip Reale of Hurricane went out early, struggling to a 3 over par 73 but as conditions toughened his 73 looked really good at days end as he sits alone in 3rd place. There are 14 players within 8 strokes of the lead with 36 holes to play with Thursdays round 3 on the Old White TPC and the final round back on the Meadows golf course.