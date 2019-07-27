Browns Signs Former Ohio University Star

The Cleveland Browns added a former football star from Ohio University Saturday afternoon as A.J. Oullette signed with the team. To make room, Cleveland waived T Ka'John Armstrong. Ouellette is a 5-9, 208-pound rookie and was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent.

Oullette is one of 6 former Bobcats on 2019 NFL training camp rosters. He won All-MAC First Team honors in 2018 after being named to the Second Team in 2016.

Other Bobcats in the NFL include Miami Dolphins linebacker Quentin Poling, New York Jets linebacker Tarell Basham, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Casey Sayles and Chicago Bears offensive lineman Joe Lowery.