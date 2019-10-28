2 Buckeyes Win Big Ten Weekly Awards

It was almost a clean sweep for the Ohio State Buckeyes as they almost won all three Big Ten Player of the Week Awards. Running back JK Dobbins won the offensive award with his day against Wisconsin. He totaled 221 all-purpose yards and 163 on the ground against the Badgers. The last Buckeye to win this award was Dobbins back on September 16th.

Meanwhile, OSU defensive end Chase Young did the same on his side of the ball. Against those same Badgers, he recorded 4 sacks and 5 tackles for a loss. He also leads the nation in sacks with 13.5. This was the second time he's won the award and the last Buckeye to do it as he was last honored in October of 2018.

Ohio State is off this coming weekend and they host Maryland on November 9th.