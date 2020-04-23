Buckeyes Chase Young Is 2nd Pick In 2020 NFL Draft

Chase Young is heading to Washington as the Ohio State defensive end was picked 2nd in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Redskins finished last season with a 3-13 record and expect Young to play pretty quickly in the nation's capitol. Washington had the 6th worst defense last season where they gave up 385 yards per game and allowed the 2nd most yards per game on the ground. They averaged 146.2 yards per game at a 4.7 yard per play clip and allowed 27.2 points per game.

Last season for the Buckeyes, Young had a monster year with 32 solo tackles, 16.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles. In his career, Chase tallied 98 total tackles and 30.5 sacks.