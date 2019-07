The Buffalo U12 softball all-stars are running roughshod through the teams in their World Series. They finished pool play Tuesday morning with a trouncing of the TCAA Wildcats 15-0 in Treasure Coast, Florida. The game ended with a Skyler Lawrence walk off home run.

Buffalo finished pool play with an unbeaten at 4-0 and receive a bye as elimination play begins this afternoon. Buffalo will be playing the winner of Clemont and Kingston Wednesday morning at 9am.