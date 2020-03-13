Bye Bye Big 12

The end of the 2019-2020 athletic year for the Big 12 conference ended on Friday the 13th....March 13th. As the conference announced Friday evening that spring sports are canceled due to the coronavirus.

West Virginia had yet to play a conference game and were 11-5 so far in 2020.

Here's the statement released by the Big 12.

"Due to the on-going developments related to COVID-19 the Big 12 Conference announces that all organized team activities whether organized or voluntary, including team and individual practices, meetings, and other organized gatherings, have been suspended until March 29 and will be re-evaluated at that time. In addition, all conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year."