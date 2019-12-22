Byron Leftwich speaks with Herd on Gasparilla Bowl Eve

On the day before the Herd takes on UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl, former Herd quarterback Byron Leftwich met with the team.

Leftwich is now the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Herd used their indoor practice facility Sunday before Leftwich spoke to them about the support and fan base cheering them to victory.

"There's a lot of people out here that bleed green, I recognized that once i was able to be old and leave Marshall," Leftwich told WSAZ Sports Director Keith Morehouse.

Kick off for the Gasparilla Bowl is set for 2:30 Monday afternoon.

Keith and Jim Treacy are in Florida for the game and will have pre and post game coverage on WSAZ and the Tri-State's CW.