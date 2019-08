Former Marshall basketball star CJ Burks is getting a shot at the NBA thanks to the "G" League. Burks was listed Sunday on their website as one of the 50 players heading to Chicago. The list was announced last week.

Burks started his senior season No. 32 on the school's all-time scoring list, but climbed all the way to fifth place, first passing Shaquille Johnson and then scooting past names like Hal Greer, Leo Byrd, Tamar Slay and J.R. VanHoose.