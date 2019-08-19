CJ Burks Heading To Italy

Former Marshall guard C.J. Burks signed with Pallacanestro Orzinuovi of Lega Basket Serie A2 in Orzinuovi, Italy.

Burks finished his collegiate career with 1,892 points in 130 games – 14.6 per game in his career. As a junior and senior, he averaged 18.8 points per game. He ranks No. 5 on the Herd's all-time scoring list, and also finished in the top 10 for field goals made (706, seventh), field goals attempted (1,495, seventh), 3-pointers made (215, sixth), 3-pointers attempted (599, sixth) and steals (153, seventh). He is also No. 13 in Marshall history in assists with 334. His career point total ranks No. 11 in Conference USA history.

Burks closed out his Thundering Herd career with a 90-70 win over Green Bay to help Marshall capture the 2019 CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament championship.

Pallancestro Orzinuovi is entering its first season in Serie A2 after spending just one season in Serie B. Orzinuovi is located in the northern part of Italy, about 48 miles outside of the city of Milan and 225 miles away from where his former running mate Jon Elmore is playing in Trieste.

