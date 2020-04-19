CJ Meredith Commits To Herd

It's no secret that Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni likes to recruit talent from West Virginia and that trend continued on Sunday. Spring Valley star CJ Meredith announced on Twitter that he will play his college basketball at Marshall.

The 2020 Class AAA first teamer averaged just under 26 points per game last season. He said on social media "first off I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love. Next, I want to thank all the coaches who have helped me get to where I am today and who have recruited me along the way. Last I want to thank my friends and family for never leaving my side and always supporting me no matter what. With that being said I am committing to Marshall University to continue my academic and basketball career."