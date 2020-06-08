Cabell Midland back on the field

The Cabell Midland Knights didn't make it to the WV Class AAA championship game by accident last season. Hard work matters and the Knights were back on the field Monday evening as the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission is now allowing workouts with certain restrictions.

Players must practice social distancing, staying at least 6 feet apart from each other. No helmets or pads are permitted and no contact is allowed..

Head Coach Luke Salmons said it was good to see his players again.

"We're used to being around the kids every day. It's built off relationships, coaching is," Salmons said. "So we can't really have those relationships, and it stinks if you don't know what everyone's doing."