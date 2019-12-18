Capital Pair Signs To Play College Football

A couple of Capital High School football stars will be playing college football at the next level. Wide receiver and defensive back Kerion Martin signed with Marshall while teammate Chance Knox is heading to Lexington, VA and VMI.

The two signed their national letters of intent at the high school Wednesday afternoon. Both were members of the WV Class AAA All-State team. Knox was named to the offensive 1st team as a utility player while Martin was honored as a defensive back on the 1st team as well.