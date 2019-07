One of the names you'll see on Football Friday Nights' this fall will be playing at Marshall in 2020. On his Twitter page, Capital senior Kerion Martin verbally committed to the Herd.

Martin is 6 foot and a half and weighs 195 pounds. The others schools showing interest in Kerion were Air Force, Indiana State, Miami, OH and Western Kentucky.

The Capital Cougars begin their season on August 30th when they host Johnson Central, KY.