They are one of the pre-eminent high school programs in West Virginia, but the Capital Cougars don't feel that special come time for fall camp.

For the second year in a row, the Cougars have had to move practice from UC Stadium because of construction renovations to the stadium. Last year they practiced at UC"s softball field while the turf was being replaced at UC Stadium.

This year they've relocated to Dupont Middle School while the a new track is being installed at the stadium.