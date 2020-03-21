Cardinal Conference Names 1st Team

With no state champions to crown this Saturday, some conferences are naming members of the 1st and 2nd team. The Cardinal Conference did that exact thing on Saturday. Here's the list of both squads.
All-Cardinal Conference
First team
Chapmanville Regional -- Obinna Anochili-Killen, Andrew Shull, Philip Mullins; Herbert Hoover -- Grant Bonner; Logan -- David Early, Mitchell Hainer; Mingo Central -- Drew Hatfield; Nitro -- Kolton Painter, Trevor Lowe; Poca -- Isaac McKneely, Noah Rittinger; Scott -- Jagger Bell, Jon Hamilton; Sissonville -- Brody Danberry; Wayne -- Nick Bryant; Winfield -- Hunter Morris
Second team
Chapmanville Regional -- Brody Dalton, Isaiah Smith; Herbert Hoover -- Trey Chapman; Logan -- Noah Cook, Garrett Williamson; Mingo Central -- Devin Hatfield, Jarius Jackson; Nitro -- Trey Hall; Poca -- Nate Vance, Ethan Payne; Scott -- Landon Stone; Sissonville -- Dylan Griffith, Joseph Udoh; Wayne -- Kolby Stiltner; Winfield -- Donovan Craft, Christian Frye