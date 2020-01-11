Cats Pull Away From Tide

Immaneul Quickley had the hot hand for Kentucky on Saturday which helped the Cats beat Alabama 76-67. Quickley hit 5 threes in the win and scored 18 points for the 14th ranked team in the country.

Quickley wasn't the only one successful from the floor as the team shot shot 9-15 from three-point range and 44.4% from the floor. They are now 3-0 in the SEC.

Also scoring in double figures for UK were Ashton Hagans with 15 points while Nick Richards and Tyrese Maxey each had 13.

Up 45-35 at halftime, Kentucky led by as much as 15 points in the second half after an Immanuel Quickley three to make it 52-37.

Kentucky (12-3, 3-0 SEC) visits South Carolina Wednesday night while Alabama (8-7, 1-2 SEC) hosts No. 5 Auburn on Wednesday night.