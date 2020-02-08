Cats Top Tennessee

Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points as No. 15 Kentucky beat Tennessee 77-64 on Saturday to win for the sixth time in seven games and end its recent history of frustration in this building.

The Wildcats (18-5, 8-2 SEC) beat Tennessee in Knoxville for the first time in Rick Barnes' five-season tenure as the Volunteers' coach.

Tennessee (13-10, 5-5) had won its last four home games with Kentucky, including two instances when the unranked Vols beat a ranked Wiildcats squad. Kentucky had been the higher-ranked team in each of those four matchups.

The Wildcats' last victory over Tennessee in Knoxville came when a top-ranked Kentucky team featuring future NBA stars Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns won 66-48 on February 2015. That Kentucky team went on to carry an unbeaten record into an NCAA semifinal loss to Wisconsin.

Quickley was one of five Kentucky players to score in double figures. Tyrese Maxey and Nick Richards each had 15 points, Johnny Juzang had a career-high 13 and Ashton Hagans added 10.