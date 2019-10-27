Cats Win 1st Exhibition Game Of Hoops Season

Georgetown College didn't have to go far for their first exhibition game of the year. They could have walked to Rupp Arena as the lost to Kentucky in an exhibition game against Georgetown College by a final of 80-53. 4 players scored in double figures for UK where they were led by Immanuel Quickly who had 16 points while Ashton Hagans scored 14.

Coach John Calipari said after the game that "it's as much mental toughness as it is physical. Physical is part of it. If you are standing up and not in a stance, you can't be physically tough here. You'll get pushed around. So, all of the things that – like last year with Reid (Travis) and PJ (Washington), there was a toughness and a mental toughness that they had. We're expecting EJ (Montgomery) and Nick and Nate (Sestina) to do the same things, and Keion."

The Cats play another exhibition game this coming Friday against Kentucky State and on November 5th, they have their season opener against pre-season #1 Michigan State. That game is being played at Madison Square Garden.