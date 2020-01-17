Chapmanville Rebounds From Tuesday Night Loss

Chapmanville hadn't loss to a team from WV since March of 2017 until Logan beat them on Tuesday night. A new winning streak began for the Tigers a couple of days later as they edged Poca by a final of 45-40. Marshall signee Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win as the #1 team in Class AA beat the #3 team in the Dots.

Chapmanville Rebounds From Tuesday Loss While Midland & HHS Win As Well

In Class AAA, the 2nd ranked Cabell Midland Knights dispatched of Hurricane, Huntington High rebounded from the 30 point loss to GW by taking out St. Albans and Chesapeake rolled Rock Hill.

Check out the highlights in the above video.