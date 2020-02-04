Chapmanville Tops Logan

Chapmanville protected its' home court Tuesday night in high school basketball as they beat county rival Logan 60-55. The win avenges the loss Logan gave the Tigers back in January which knocked them out of the top spot in Class AA basketball. Chapmanville jumped out to a big first quarter lead and it even reached 16 points in the third quarter. However, the Tigers were hampered when Marshall signee Obinna Anochili-Killen didn't play at all in the second half with what looked like a sudden illness as he slowly walked to the locker room in the third quarter and never returned. Another Herd recruit then started to bring the Wildcats back. David Early scored 28 points including the basket that tied the game up at 49-49 with 3 minutes to go. But Chapmanville had some key buckets and timely free throws to seal the win.

Chapmanville Beats Logan In Re-Match

Also winning tonight in high school basketball were Cabell Midland and the Boyd County Lions. Check out highlights from all three games in the above video.