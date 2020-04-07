Charleston Catholic star working from home

Charleston Catholic star Aiden Satterfield knows it's a long shot but he's still holding onto faint hopes that his Irish may get some more games to play before the school year expires.

The 6-5 junior and his teammates' season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic as they were set to enter the state tournament as the #2 seed in Class A.

In fact Satterfield, who averaged 19 points per game and 5 rebounds, was chosen captain of the Class A All State team. If there is no hoops left to play, he'll still find things to work on.

"I'm just trying to work as hard as i can," Satterfield says. "i have a footwork ladder, i get on that, I've got dumbbells, pushups. I'm doing everything I can to stay polished and to try to get better."