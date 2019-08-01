Charleston Golfer Leads 100th State Am

There's a new leader at the Greenbrier as Charleston's Phillip Reale shot a dazzling 3 under par 67 on the Old White Course. He has taken the lead over Woody Woodward who was 2 over par on round 3 and trails by just a stroke with 18 holes to play.

Reale played the front 9 in a score of 33 then added birdies on #11 and #16 while Woodward bogeyed the first three holes on the back nine but then birdied 14. Reale is no stranger to being in the hunt at the State Am and he is also the reigning WV Mid Amateur champion.

Following behind Reale and Woodward is Cam Roam of Huntington who battled all day but got his round back to even par 70 with birdies on 3 of his final 5 holes, and he sits 4 back beginning the final round, right behind him is Noah Mullens of Milton then a shot back is Mason Williams of Bridgeport, Bryan Myers of Wheeling and Landon Perry of Beckley.