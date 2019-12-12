Charleston In Division II National Title Game

The UC Golden Eagles men's soccer team are once again playing for a national title. They beat Lynn by a final of 3-1 Thursday night in Pittsburgh in the NCAA Division II semi-finals. They will play Cal State LA Saturday at 3pm for the National Title.

Lynn scored first in the 18th minute on a goal by Lukas Osterman. Then UC scored 3 unanswered. The first two came during a 4 minute span in the latter part of the first half. The goals were scored by Gabriel Rodriguez and Christos Charalambous. There was no scoring until the 84th minute when UC's Ettore Ballestracci on an unassisted goal.

Charleston last won the national title in 2017.