Charleston Wins NCAA Soccer Title

For the second time in the last three years, an NCAA soccer championship is coming back to Charleston. The Golden Eagles defeated Cal State LA by a final of 2-0 Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

The two goals were scored by UC's Freddy Tracey with the first one coming in the 10th minute and the other with 16 minutes left in the match. His efforts won Tracey the Most Oustanding Player award.

UC goalkeeper Alvaro Dean recorded a clean sheet while saving all 6 shots on goal.

The Golden Eagles were very dominant the last three months where they went on a 22 match winning streak not having lost since September 11th.

