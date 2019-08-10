Chiefs Double Up Bengals

Patrick Mahomes picked up where he left off from his record-breaking debut as a starter, marching the Kansas City Chiefs downfield for a first-quarter touchdown in what became a 38-17 preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night.

Mahomes did a bit of everything on the only series by the Chiefs' first-team offense, going 4 for 4 for 66 yards while adding a 10-yard scramble and inducing an an offside penalty.

Andy Dalton was nearly as sharp for Cincinnati, going 7 of 9 for 80 yards while leading his team on a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown march to open the game. Dalton did it without the services of injured wide receiver A.J. Green or his top two running backs, Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard.

Former Marshall quarterback Chase Litton played for a majority of the 2nd half and threw 2 touchdowns.

