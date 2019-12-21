Chips fall in favor of Buckeyes in Vegas

The Ohio State Buckeyes were on a hot streak in Vegas Saturday holding down the Kentucky Wildcats 71-65.

The teams met in Game 2 of the 2019 CBS Sports Classic.

Despite senior forward Nate Sestina leading the Cats with 17 points, the Buckeyes forced Kentucky's second loss in a row, bringing the #6 ranked Wildcats to 8-3 on the season.

Freshman guard D.J. Carton lead the Buckeyes with 13 points Saturday, advancing the #5 ranked team to an 11-1 record.

The Buckeyes take the next week off, and are back in action Dec. 29 at noon against WVU.

The Wildcats have the week to prepare for the Battle of the Bluegrass against rivals Louisville at Rupp Arena on Dec. 28.