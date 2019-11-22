Class AAA Super Semi-Final Is Set

One half of the final four is set in Class AAA football in West Virginia and the teams are just a short drive away from each other. The Cabell Midland Knights held off a pesky George Washington team 28-18 Friday night in Ona. Meanwhile at Spring Valley, the Timberwolves eliminated Capital from the playoffs for the 3rd time in 4 years. Spring Valley led 7-0 after the first half and put the game away with a 23 point second half. The two teams will meet for a trip to the Super Six in Wheeling the first Saturday in December. We'll find out Sunday November 24th when the game will be played.

Check out the highlights from both games in the above video.