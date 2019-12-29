Clemson Beats Ohio State To Advance To Title Game

After the clock struck midnight, the season ended for the Ohio State Buckeyes in dramatic fashion as Clemson scored with under 2 minutes to go to win 29-23. The game winning score capped off a drive that started inside their own 10 yard line that ended with a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Travis Etienne. Ohio State had a chance to win the game when they got inside the Clemson red zone with under a minute to go but Justin Fields threw an interception with :37 left to go.

The Buckeyes jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the second quarter but then Clemson caught fire by scoring 21 unanswered. The drought ended for OSU when they took the lead in the 4th quarter on a touchdown from Justin Fields to Chris Olave. But Clemson got the ball back with under 3 minutes to go and went 96 yards to go ahead for good.

The win sets up a national title game between Clemson and LSU. The Tigers torched Oklahoma in the early semi-final game where Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow threw for 7 touchdowns in the 1st half and almost 500 passing yards for the game. The College Football Playoff championship game is Monday January 13th in New Orleans.