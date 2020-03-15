Coach Cal Tweets About Cancelled Season

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari took to Twitter Saturday evening and gave his feelings about the suspended 2020 college hoops season. The Cats first round game of the SEC basketball tournament was slated for Friday at 1 p.m. in Nashville. Here are some of his Tweets.

"It kind of hit me this morning that my time to have an impact on the young people on this team is done. We were told yesterday that the athletic facilities were being shut down and that we cannot have in-person contact with any player or the team until April 15."

"It’s a difficult situation as a coach and as a leader of these young men, but I do understand it and I accept it as a part of this world that needs us to take caution for the greater good and health of this world. Doesn’t mean it’s not tough for all of us."

"If we’ve done our jobs and their families have done their jobs, our kids will continue to make good decisions. My hope is we’ve set a great foundation for their future success. Hope everyone is staying safe out there and listening to the advisories of our nation’s leaders."

