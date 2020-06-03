Coal Grove hits the field

Coal Grove's football team didn't mind the heat, or the sweat, but rather embraced the day as the Hornets were on Patterson field again.

Coal Grove football conditioning

Ohio has allowed high school conditioning to begin this week and the Hornets took full advantage.

"The first day of practice is a little sentimental because I'm a senior and this is the last time I'll get to play on this field," senior Kye Robinson said.

Head coach Jay Lucas made sure safety measures were in place for the players.

"Every day when the kids come in we take temperatures," Lucas said, "and the social distancing is really important, we make sure we sanitize the bars and the equipment but it's all worthwhile to keep the kids safe and keep them healthy."