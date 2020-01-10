College Hoops Saturday Preview

For the basketball fan, Saturday is a dream come true. The games begin at noon and go until 8pm for teams in our area. There are a couple of noon tip-off featuring ranked teams.

In Lexington, the 14th ranked Kentucky Wildcats host Alabama. The Cats are currently 2-0 in the SEC and 11-3 overall. 4 players are averaging in double figures in scoring for UK and they are Tyrese Maxey, Nick Richards, Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley. The Crimson Tide are 1-1 in the league but 8-6 overall.

Also at noon, #11 Ohio State plays at Indiana. The Buckeyes have been struggling of late as they have lost three straight. The streak began with that loss to WVU in Cleveland on December 30th. The Hoosiers are 12-3 overall this season.

An hour later, the Convo will host a MAC game between Bowling Green and the Ohio Bobcats. These two teams so far are having mirror images of a season. They are 1-1 in conference play while the Falcons are 10-5 and Ohio is 9-6.

Two games start at 3pm as Marshall looks to make it two on the road in Conference USA play as they are at UAB. Morehead State hosts Eastern Illinois.

The game of the evening is a battle of top 25 Big 12 teams as #22 Texas Tech plays at #17 West Virginia. The Mountaineers are 12-2 after a .500 road trip where they lost to Kansas but throttled Oklahoma State.

From the Mountain East Conference, both of our local teams are on the road. The University of Charleston plays at Davis & Elkins while West Virginia State is at West Virginia Wesleyan. UC leads the Mountain East Conference with an 11-2 record while the Yellow Jackets are in 5th place at 9-3.