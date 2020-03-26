Darius Georges' Uncle Dies From Covid-19

The coronavirus has impacted a member of the Marshall basketball team as Darius Georges' uncle passed away from COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Marshall junior posted the information on his Facebook page including a note he received from his uncle. It stated "continued success nephew. Play with confidence. You earned the right to be there. Just another driveway battle with your uncle. Be great."

In another heartfelt post, George wrote "Love you so much Uncle Ron. You don’t know how much this hurts. You were loved by so many and were a great uncle and a great dad. The thought of you helping me with my tux before my mom’s wedding will sit with me forever, a dad moment...the times you visited Nana it felt like a holiday. This don’t sit right. I know you and Nana will watch over my family and I. I love you so so much."