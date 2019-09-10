Davey Jude with plenty to play for at Greenbrier

Former Marshall golfer Davey Jude feels like the golf course is where his father would want him to be this week.

Jude lost his father Davey in that helicopter crash in the Bahamas in July that killed 7 people, including Marshall benefactor Chris Cline.

Jude said the Old White TPC Course at the Greenbrier is one of his favorite golfing spots in the world.

"Playiing golf on the PGA Tour has always been my dream, but it's as much a dream of his as it was mine," Jude said.

Jude will tee off Thursday in the Military Tribute at the Greenbrier. It's the second year in a row that he has played in the event.