Deadly Helicopter Crash Claims 7 Lives

Here's the reaction from MU President Dr. Jerome Gilber, MU AD Mike Hamrick and Board of Governors Member Gary White on the death of philanthropist Chris Cline.

Jerome A. Gilbert, President:

“The entire Marshall community is in disbelief and shock over the sad news of this tragic accident that took the life of a prominent Son of Marshall and so many others. Our hearts are heavy. Chris’s generosity to our research and athletics programs has made a mark on Marshall University and our students for many years to come. I am praying for his family.”

Mike Hamrick, Athletic Director:

“Chris Cline was a true Son of Marshall. He was not only a personal friend of mine, he was a friend of Marshall and Marshall Athletics. With the naming of our Chris Cline Athletic Complex to honor his generosity, his dedication to our university and our student-athletics will live on. He was so proud of the complex and was so excited the day we dedicated it. I sure know Marshall University Athletics will miss Chris, as will I. He was a vital part of our Athletics family.”

Gary G. White, Board of Governors Member and Former Interim President:

“Chris was a friend of mine and of Marshall University. What he accomplished in the coal mining industry was nothing short of amazing. He started working for his father (a small-contract miner) and rose to be one of the titans in the industry. Notwithstanding his success, he never forgot his humble beginnings.”

