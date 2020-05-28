Delani Buckner Wins Softball Player Of The Year Award

It's twice as nice for Herbert Hoover softball star Delani Buckner as she was awarded the 2019-20 Gatorade WV Softball Player of the Year. The HHHS senior won it as a sophomore. With no season due to the coronavirus, here are her stats from the last three years. She had a 52-3 record, a 0.53 ERA and helped the Huskies win the Class AA state championship the last three years.

In the classroom, she maintained a 4.41 GPA and was the Vice President of her senior class. In a release from the Gatroade Company, her former head coach Missy Smith said this about Buckner. “Delani is a dream for any coach. She pushes herself and then encourages those around her to raise their level of play. She’s a gifted athlete, but off the field she’s an even better person than she is a player.”

She will play softball collegiately at Appalachian State.