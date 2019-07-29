Doc Talks About The Upcoming Season

It's like clockwork once we reach late July. At 12:54 on most Mondays', Marshall coach Doc Holliday meets the press about the state of his program and today was no different. He starts his 10th year as head coach of the Herd and spent almost 15 minutes talking about the upcoming year. One that brings back plenty of veteran leadership at many positions and depth as well.

Among the many topics discussed in his first press conference was the expectations placed on the team, the tough schedule they face and the transfer portal that now exists in college football. Click on the link to hear from the Marshall coach.