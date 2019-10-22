Doc Talks About WKU Game

After a huge road win last Friday night, Marshall has another CUSA test this coming weekend. The 4-0 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers come to Edwards Stadium against the 2-1 Herd. The winner of this game will have an edge in the East Division Standings as the end of October nears.

Hear from Herd head coach Doc Holliday on the upcoming rivalry game with the Hilltoppers, his thoughts on the hard running Brenden Knox and what his overall thoughts on a complete win at FAU by watching the above video.