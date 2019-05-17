Dodgers shut out Reds

Cody Bellinger hit the last of Los Angeles' four homers, Rich Hill stuck out a season-high 10 and the Dodgers won their fourth in a row Friday night, 6-0 over the Cincinnati Reds.

Corey Seager, Joc Pederson and Max Muncy also homered at one of the Dodgers' most comfortable road stops. They're 34-22 at Great American Ball Park, the second-best mark by any NL team, trailing only the Mets' 32-19 record.

Bellinger also had a double, raising his batting average to .410.

Hill (1-1) gave by far his best performance in four starts since returning from a sprained right knee. The left-hander allowed two hits and didn't walk a batter in six innings. He fanned 10 for the first time since June 29 last year against Colorado.

Hill also extended the Dodgers' stretch of solid starts. Since April 25, LA's rotation is 11-1 with a 2.19 ERA.

The Reds came in with a .219 team batting average that was second worst in the league, ahead of only Miami. They couldn't overcome another subpar start by Anthony DeSclafani (2-2), who lasted only four innings for the second time in a row.

Cincinnati was blanked for the sixth time, second most in the majors. Only Miami is worse with nine shutouts.

Bellinger doubled and Seager homered in the second inning. Pederson hit his 14th homer leading off the third, and Muncy connected three pitches later for a 4-0 lead. Bellinger added his 16th homer, the second-most in the NL behind reigning MVP Christian Yelich.

DODGERS MOVES

Los Angeles recalled infielder Matt Beaty and selected the contract of outfielder Kyle Garlick from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Beaty went 2 for 3 with the Dodgers from April 30 to May 5. The 27-year-old Garlick would make his major league debut.

REDS MOVES

Infielder Josh VanMeter was optioned to Triple-A Louisville and reliever Cody Reed was recalled, giving the Reds another left-hander for the series.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Kenta Maeda went on the 10-day injury list. He fouled a ball off his left thigh in his start Wednesday, a 2-0 win over the Padres . ... Justin Turner fouled a ball off his left shin in his second at-bat and left the game two innings later.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Walker Bueheler (4-0) beat the Reds 3-2 on April 17 at Dodger Stadium, allowing one unearned run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Reds: Tyler Mahle (0-5) gave up a career-high 11 hits and four runs in six innings of a 6-1 loss at Dodger Stadium on April 16.

