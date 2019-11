The turnaround Seth Ramsey has engineered at Poca in the last few years is nothing short of remarkable.

The Dots were winless in 2016, going 0-10. The next year wasn't much better as Poca went 2-8. The last two years they've put together 18 wins in the last 20 games.

This week the undefeated Dots are looking to keep it going at home against the North Marion Huskies Saturday afternoon.