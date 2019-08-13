Dragons use new training technique

Melvin Cunningham has turned around the fortunes of the Fairland football program but if you're not trying to improve you're standing still. The Dragons doing anything but standing around.

The head coach initiating yoga classes to help his players' fliexibility, agility, and overall team health.

'Cunningham said he noticed his team wasn't as flexible as it needed to be so the yoga idea came to mind and the players embraced it.

The Dragons open their season at home against Tolsia on August 30th.