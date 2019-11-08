Early Results From WV State Soccer Tournament

A cold bitter morning greeted the WV state soccer tournament Friday morning in Beckley as half of the championship games are set. In Class AAA, George Washington shut out Hedgesville 3-0 as Robert Nunley scored twice for the Patriots. They will play Cabell Midland who needed penalty kicks to get by University. They meet in the finals at 10:30 am in Beckley.

On the girls side, Charleston Catholic will meet Oak Glen for the Class AA/A title. The Irish whipped Bridgeport 4-1 while Oak Glen upset Winfield 1-0. The championship game begins at 9:30 am.