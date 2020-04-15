Early signs with Marshall

The leading scorer in the history of Logan High School won't have to go far to play his college basketball.

Surrounded by his family, David Early signed his national letter of intent to play at Marshall Univerisity Wednesday afternoon.

Early is a 6-4, 230 pound guard who averaged nearly 28 points per game and was twice named first team Class AA All State.

He led the Wildcats to the regional finals versus Poca before the season was called due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The coaching staff, I really like them," Early said. "Where it's close to home my parents can come watch. I'm ready to go for Marshall."