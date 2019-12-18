Eli Sammons Signs With Herd

One of the best quarterbacks in northeastern Kentucky isn't going too far to continue his career. Greenup County senior Eli Sammons signed his national letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to attend Marshall University.

He is so far ahead of his studies that he will graduate early from Greenup County and will start attending classes at Marshall in January.

Sammons has started at quarterback since his freshman year and has put up some unreal numbers the last four years. He has thrown for over 7000 yards and accounted for 83 touchdowns as a Musketeers quarterback.