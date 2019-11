Elite 8 Is This Weekend In High School Football

West Virginia High School Playoff Quarterfinals

Class AAA:

No. 9 Spring Mills (7-4) at No. 1 Martinsburg (11-0) – Sat. Nov. 23, 1:30pm

No. 7 George Washington (8-3) at No. 2 Cabell Midland (11-0) – Fri. Nov. 22, 7:30pm

No. 11 Capital (6-5) at No. 3 Spring Valley (10-1) – Fri. Nov. 22, 7:30pm

No. 5 Musselman (9-2) at No. 4 Parkersburg South (10-1) – Sat. Nov. 23, 1:30pm

Class AA:

No. 8 Frankfort (9-2) at No. 1 Fairmont Senior (11-0) – Fri. Nov. 22, 7:30pm

No. 10 Mingo Central (9-2) at No. 2 Bridgeport (10-1) – Sat. Nov. 23, 1:30pm

No. 6 Oak Glen (11-0) at No. 3 Poca (11-0) – Sat. Nov. 23, 1:30pm

No. 5 Keyser (10-1) at No. 4 Bluefield (10-1) – Fri. Nov. 22, 7:30pm

Class A:

No. 8 East Hardy (8-3) at No. 1 Doddridge County (11-0) – Sat. Nov. 23, 1:30pm

No. 10 Wheeling Central Catholic (7-4) at No. 2 Ritchie County (10-1) – Sat. Nov. 23, 1:30pm

No. 6 St. Marys (9-2) at No. 3 Pendleton County (10-1) – Sat. Nov. 23 – 1:30pm

No. 5 Williamstown (9-2) at No. 4 Greenbrier West (10-1) – Fri. Nov. 22, 7:30pm

Kentucky High School Playoff Quarterfinals

All games Friday Nigh November 22nd 7:30 Kickoff

Wayne County at Johnson Central

Ashland at Belfry

West Carter at Beechwood

Nicholas County at Pikeville

Williamsburg at Paintsville

Ohio High School Playoff Quarterfinals

Saturday Night November 23rd 7:00 pm

Ironton vs. Ridgewood at Nelsonville-York