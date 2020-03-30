Elmore continuing to work on his game

Jon Elmore has had a rookie year to remember in professional basketball.

The former Herd star played for two separate Italian professional basketball teams before leaving Italy because of the coronavirus crisis.

Elmore and his fiancee Tori Dent rushed out of Italy to get back to the United States just before travel was shut down.

He continues to work on his game in the basement of his home which is equipped with a mini-gym with three baskets and a real wooden basketball floor.

Meantime he and Tori are expecting a baby girl come August.

All a part of Elmore's whirlwind 2020.