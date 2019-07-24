Elmore heading to Italy to play pro ball

Former Marshall guard Jon Elmore signed with Pallacanestro Triste of Lega Basket Serie A in Triste, Italy. LBA is the highest level of basketball in Italy.

Elmore is the all-time leader in points, assists and made three-pointers in both Conference USA and program history. While also being all-time leader in made free-throws in program history. He averaged 20.3 points per game and had 187 assists to lead the Herd during the 2018-19 season.

Elmore closed out his Marshall career by helping the team to the 2019 CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament title in a 90-70 win over Green Bay.

Pallancestro is entering its second season in Serie A after capturing the Serie A2 title in the 2017-18 season to earn the promotion, ending a 14-year absence from Italy’s top league. It plays its home games in the Allianz Dome in Triste with a near-7,000 capacity. Triste is located in northeastern Italy along the Adriatic Sea and near the border of Slovenia.

